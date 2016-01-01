Recevez l'actualité qui vous concerne Je m'abonne
Articles et archives Je consulte
Mon hebdo-immo
Achetez ou vendez Je consulte
Mon hebdo-auto
Achetez ou vendez Je consulte

L’Echo Sarthois

Imprimer la fiche journal



Diffusion : Hebdomadaire, parution le vendredi – Prix de vente : 1,30 euro

Audience : 14 400 lecteurs

Éditeur : Laurent Rebours

Rédaction : Carine Robinault

Directeur de la Publication : Francis Gaunand

Impression : IMPRAM / Cavan (22)

Site web : www.lechosarthois.fr


CONTACTS & COORDONNEES

 

L’Echo Sarthois

31, rue Bourgneuf

72 400 La Ferté Bernard

Téléphone : 02 43 93 75 45

Télécopie : 02 34 08 79 42

E.Mail : echosarthois@publihebdos.fr


Rédaction | tél. : 02 43 93 75 45 / fax. : 02 34 08 79 42 | echosarthois@publihebdos.fr

Publicité. Régie Hebdoscom

tél. : 06.77.07.16.29   fax. : 02.33.32.06.15 publicite@hebdoscom.com

Petites Annonces | tél. : 02.33.85.20.50 / publicite@hebdoscom.com

Abonnement au journal | tél. : 02.31.72.73.85

 

 

A VOIR

 

Le récit de la reprise de l’Echo Sarthois (ex Echo Fertois) à la Ferté-Bernard (Sarthe), par Publihebdos. Catherine Girard, Christelle Girard, Damien de Fontaine (Hebdoscom), Chantal Favry, Anaïs et Christiane d’MC-Voyages, Sébastien Pichereau vous en racontent les différents épisodes.

Bienvenue à la Ferté-Bernard !!!

>> Un film de David Guévart.



ZONE DE DIFFUSION


Cliquez sur la carte pour la télécharger au format PDF



Télécharger la fiche au format PDF