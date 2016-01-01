Diffusion : Hebdomadaire, parution le mercredi - Gratuit
Éditeur : Philippe RIFFLET
Directeur de Publication : Francis GAUNAND
Société éditrice : SEN SAS - Rennes (35)
Impression : IMPRAM / Cavan (22)
Site web: www.actu.fr/normandie.fr
CONTACTS & COORDONNEES
Le Havre Infos
136, rue Victor Hugo
76600 Le Havre
Tel : 02.32.85.90.10
Fax : 02.32.85.90.19
Mail : lehavreinfos@publihebdos.fr
Rédaction
Tel. : 02-32-85-90-10 - fax. : 02-32-85-90-19
Journalistes
Solène Bertrand : solene.bertrand@publihebdos.fr
Valentine Godquin : valentine.godquin@publihebdos.fr
Publicité - Régie Hebdos Communication
Directrice de Publicité : Nathalie Moulin-Kerampran
Julien Tauvel : 06-27-05-76-26
Sabrina Idjega : 06-46-79-03-56
Diffusion
Guillaume Deshayes : 06-85-64-17-19
ZONE DE DIFFUSION
CANTONS PRINCIPAUX DE :
Cliquez sur la carte pour la télécharger au format PDF