Recevez l'actualité qui vous concerne Je m'abonne
Articles et archives Je consulte
Mon hebdo-immo
Achetez ou vendez Je consulte
Mon hebdo-auto
Achetez ou vendez Je consulte

Le Havre Infos

Imprimer la fiche journal


Diffusion : Hebdomadaire, parution le mercredi - Gratuit
Éditeur : Philippe RIFFLET
Directeur de Publication : Francis GAUNAND

Société éditrice : SEN SAS - Rennes (35)

Impression : IMPRAM / Cavan (22)

Site web: www.actu.fr/normandie.fr

 

CONTACTS & COORDONNEES

Le Havre Infos

136, rue Victor Hugo
76600 Le Havre
Tel : 02.32.85.90.10
Fax : 02.32.85.90.19

Mail : lehavreinfos@publihebdos.fr


Rédaction

Tel. : 02-32-85-90-10 - fax. : 02-32-85-90-19

Journalistes

Solène Bertrand : solene.bertrand@publihebdos.fr

Valentine Godquin : valentine.godquin@publihebdos.fr

Publicité - Régie Hebdos Communication

Directrice de Publicité : Nathalie Moulin-Kerampran

Julien Tauvel : 06-27-05-76-26

Sabrina Idjega : 06-46-79-03-56


Diffusion

Guillaume Deshayes : 06-85-64-17-19


ZONE DE DIFFUSION

CANTONS PRINCIPAUX DE :

Cliquez sur la carte pour la télécharger au format PDF